DEWITT — Downtown DeWitt will be bustling this weekend as the annual fall celebration, Autumn Fest, takes center stage.
The DeWitt Chamber & Development’s traditional, festive “thank you” to the community for patronizing local businesses is set to feature the typical array of attractions for kids and adults alike. But this year’s event will be hosted on the same day as the city-wide garage sales, an event sponsored by The Observer.
The sales are set to begin at 7 a.m. and go until around 1 p.m. A three-hour hiatus will then allow shoppers to put away their newly found treasures and sale hosts to fold up their tables. Then, starting at 4 p.m., activity in Lincoln Park and along Sixth Avenue will ramp up with vendors, kids' games, music and other performances. Many businesses along the road will be open to highlight their offerings as well. Some of the festivities include:
• Performances from Rhythm Avenue and Mellenia Martial Arts.
• A kid’s magic show.
• Balloon animals from the magician himself.
• Pedal pull.
• Face painting.
• Inflatable obstacle course.
• A classic car show.
• Live music from Country Tradition.
All along Sixth Avenue and even down some of the side streets, Autumn Fest-goers can either participate in or witness a sidewalk chalk contest.
Local restaurants and food trucks will be selling their fare as well. Vendors, including those from the DeWitt Farmer’s Market, will be set upl.
The event is free.
