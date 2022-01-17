CLINTON — Clinton Community College will host the 41st Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile run Feb. 5.
"Runners and walkers love the B-rrry Scurry race-day atmosphere," said Ann Eisenman, race director. "The route is flat and fast with chip timing and instant results. For years, participants have called the B-rrry Scurry 'one of the best little races in the Midwest!'"
Proceeds from the race benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships. Registration is available at www.eicc.edu/brrry or stop in to CCC, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, to pick up a form. There will be no race-day registration due to CDC guidelines that prevent large gatherings in Clinton Community College.
The CCC B-rrry Scurry is the first race in the Clinton-area Mississippi River Challenge, sponsored by Hy-Vee and Howes & Jefferies Realtors. Participants of three Clinton races – the CCC B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run, the Pam Pray Memorial 4-Mile Run in April, and one of the three Clinton Half Marathon Races in September – will earn the Mississippi River Challenge medal, a large commemorative medal. There is no fee to participate; however, only the runners and walkers who complete all three races will earn the medal.
“Runners and walkers are great supporters of area runs that benefit local causes. Earning the Mississippi River Challenge medal is an added incentive, especially when the temps dip below freezing,” said Eisenman. “Remember to dress in layers for a fun and warm winter run.”
The B-rrry Scurry begins at noon at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Runners and walkers are invited to participate. No pets or strollers are allowed on the race course.
Packet pickup has changed due to the CDC guidelines. Drive-thru packet pickup is Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 4, from noon to 2 p.m. There will be limited Saturday packet pickup by appointment at 10 a.m. There is no race-day registration in 2022.
Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female who sets a new B-rrry Scurry course record on the out-and-back, flat-and-fast course. Jessica Langford of Rockford, Illinois holds the women’s record in a time of 23:21. Bryan Glass of Geneseo, Illinois holds the record of 20:15.
All B-rrry Scurry participants receive the official, originally-designed TECH race shirt, have their names listed in the Clinton Herald, are eligible for door prizes, and can have free refreshments after the race. A Legends Sports Bar beverage chip will be included with each entry for participants who are interested in attending a post-race celebration.
Special medallions bearing the image of B-rrry Bear, the official race mascot, are presented in 15 age divisions for both men and women, including the 80+ age category. The B-rrry Challenge encourages area businesses and organizations to get involved while competing for the top award.
"The most fascinating aspect of the B-rrry Scurry is the weather. February temperatures have ranged from 35 degrees below zero to 60 degrees above zero," Eisenman said.
B-rrry Scurry race volunteers number more than 100.
"These dedicated folks are so appreciated for their commitment to the B-rrry Scurry, Clinton Community College, and the community," she said.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the B-rrry Scurry is encouraged to contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001. To register, visit www.eicc.edu/brrry or come to the college with your registration form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.