CLINTON — The Clinton Community College B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 6, running the annual winter event in a modified hybrid format.
For 40 years, the CCC B-rrry Scurry has been a run to support scholarships for Clinton Community College students. During that time, 162 students have received B-rrry Scurry Scholarships, including the Jim Thyne Memorial Scholarship to honor one of the event’s first race directors.
The 2021 race will be a unique runner experience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will offer colorful shirts to our enthusiastic runners and walkers, most of which will complete the 4 miles virtually.” said Race Director Ann Eisenman. “This means they will run or walk a route of their own choosing by noon February 6th, and submit their time to us. Past winners and sponsor representatives will fill out a field of 40 runners and walkers for a timed event at noon on race day running through the city of Clinton. This will give the community the opportunity to cheer on participants while social distancing.
“B-rrry Scurry volunteers and sponsors have been fantastic about providing support for our run, all to benefit CCC students through our scholarship program. The goodie bags are filled with special mementos of this 40th event, including a neck gaiter, hand warmers, a special coupon booklet with more than $55 worth of local business values, and the one-of-a-kind 40th Anniversary medal.”
Drive-thru B-rrry Scurry packet pickup will be held the week of Feb. 1.
Questions can be e-mailed to Eisenman at aeisenman@eicc.edu. Visit www.eicc.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.