CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center welcomes spring each year with the arrival of baby chicks. This week the little peepers take center stage as the focus of a series of educational programs, said Executive Director Sarah Lind.
Lind will lead Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday this week, teaching children about chicks and their care, sharing her experiences raising chickens and offering an opportunity for children to take turns holding the small creatures.
The programs begin 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
The Saturday Special, 3-4:30 p.m., features baby animals. Children will move from station to station to see the baby rabbits, lambs and chicks.
A springtime farm scene will be set up so children can have their pictures taken interacting with a baby lamb. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.
Each baby animal station is designed to teach about the gentle creatures and encourage empathy and kindness, said Lind. Participants will be socially distanced and masks are required while in the Discovery Center.
Patience will be needed as everyone gets their chance to meet and interact with the animals, Lind said.
The chicks will be provided by Schlecht Hatchery in Miles. The Lower family will share its lamb and rabbits.
This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, will hold a fundraising night Monday to benefit the Discovery Center. The public can order pizza for delivery or carry out from 5-7 p.m., and the Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour fundraiser.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and from 2:30-5 p.m. On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. Contact the center by calling 243-3600, emailing info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or messaging FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter on Facebook.
