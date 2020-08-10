CLINTON — Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Executive Order 7, restoring the voting rights of thousands of Iowa felons who have completed their sentences. The governor says she’ll advocate for a constitutional amendment to make the order permanent.
In the meantime, Gateway Area Community Center will help Iowa residents with felony convictions exercise their new right.
GACC Director Jorge Landa-Rodriguez, GACC board member Theresa Rieger and State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, met Friday to set up Back on Track workshops that will help residents with criminal records navigate the voting process.
The workshops will also help residents with criminal records request expungement of misdemeanors that qualify. The first step is finding out if they are eligible for either.
Felons must have discharged all conditions of their sentences, including term of confinement, parole and other supervised release for all felony convictions and completion of any special sentence imposed pursuant to chapter 903B.
Felony murder is not eligible for restoration of voting rights, Reynolds’ proclamation says.
If someone is eligible to vote based on last week’s executive order, volunteers at GACC will help that person register to vote and request an absentee ballot if that person wants one.
“It’s important that people have a voice,” Landa-Rodriguez said. Voting is the way they voice their choices.
GACC will register people in any party they choose, or in no party, Landa-Rodriguez said.
Having misdemeanor convictions may keep people from getting housing or employment, Landa-Rodriquez said. If that conviction is expunged, it won’t show up on background checks for housing or employment.
Employers sometimes don’t want to hire people with criminal records even if those convicted have served their time, Wolfe said. The Iowa Legislature decided that, after 8 years, a misdemeanor could be expunged.
“[They] should be able to get a fresh start,” Wolfe said.
Not-guilty verdicts and criminal-charge dismissals may be expunged under certain circumstances, Iowa Code says.
Residents with felony convictions who wish to vote in the November election or who wish to have misdemeanor convictions expunged should email Rieger at trieger@asac.us or message Gateway Area Community Center with their full names and birthdates. Anyone eligible will be given an appointment during one of the two scheduled workshops, Saturday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.