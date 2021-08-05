CLINTON — The Vince Jetter Community Center will host the annual Youth for a Safe Non-Violent Community back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Clinton Park, corner of South Fourth Street and Third Avenue South (across from the Central Fire Station).
The event is free and open to the community and will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, face painting, Extreme Hip Hop with Tiffany Harris, and more. There will also be hot dogs, chips, cookies and water provided. Each child will receive some school supplies while supplies lasts.
Donations such as food, door prizes and school supplies are in need. If you would like to contribute to this event, donations may be dropped off at Chiropractic Works, 232 4th Ave. South. For more information call (563) 242-3022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.