MAQUOKETA — The Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s presentation of Bad Medicine, set for 7 p.m. July 18, has been canceled.
The executive director and Ohnward board of directors canceled the upcoming show due to rising coronavirus case numbers.
The Ohnward Fine Arts Center is a non-profit 501 C3 and, along with many other businesses, at this time is struggling and is seeking donations. Donations are tax deductible. Any questions can be directed to the executive director of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Richard Hall. Hall can be reached at (563) 652-9815 or at director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.