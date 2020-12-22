Thousands of armchair binge watching eagle enthusiasts will be excited to hear that our local bald eagle trio webcam is working again. The Aug. 10 derecho toppled the trio’s nest, but the good news was the trio was not injured and no eggs or young were present.
The good news continued as the trio wasted no time in finding a new nest site near the old nest tree. The eagles are still actively building the new nest, so we are not able to relocate the camera to the new tree for fear of disturbing them and causing nest abandonment.
However, this new nest site is close enough that we were able to redirect one of the cameras from the remnants of the old nest tree to the new nest. Unfortunately, the new camera view doesn’t show the nest cup but it is a relief that we can still view the eagle trio.
The bald eagle trio webcam is sponsored through a partnership between the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The camera can be viewed on the Stewards website at www.stewardsumrr.org.
The trio are early nesters with two to three eggs typically laid in late January. The new view won’t show how many eggs are laid or the chicks’ development that we have been able to observe in the past. This is a disappointment but we hope that this new nest site will be successful and that we can install cameras above the nest in the fall of 2021 after the adults and young have left the nest.
Bald eagles typically use the same nest year after year if they are successful in raising young. Each year, new material is added to the nest that results in a heavy burden on the tree. Most trees along the Mississippi River shoreline have shallow root systems due to the high water table. High winds often topple nest trees, roots and all, due to the thousands of pounds of materials that are present.
Clinton is located in a major wintering area for bald eagles that migrate within the Mississippi Flyway. Hundreds of eagles may concentrate along the shoreline near the locks and dams. During the harsh winter of January 2014, over 1,000 bald eagles gathered at Lock and Dam 13 to feast on the sushi buffet that was floating in the tailwaters. The Mississippi River was frozen except for these tailwaters, where frigid, flowing waters contained thousands of dead or slow-moving fish on the surface waters.
Bald eagle nesting is increasing throughout our local area. Their presence all year long provides us with the opportunity to see them on a daily basis often cruising across the Clinton skyline. Eagles will defend their nesting territories against intruders.
In 2017, the eagle trio nest was attacked by a marauding pair of bald eagles that killed the female and made several attempts to kill the two chicks and take over the nest site. The two males bravely defended the chicks and nest and were honored with the “Best Dads Award”.
Although bald eagles are an everyday sight to many of us in Clinton, they attract visitors from far and wide. Wildlife photographers are especially drawn to our area with the hope they will get a close-up picture of these majestic birds. Small rewards like eagle viewing are desperately needed in this most unusual time in our lives. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year folks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.