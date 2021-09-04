CLINTON — The Clinton City Council approved a zoning change late last year to pave the way for a Chinese manufacturing group to come to Clinton.
The Clinton City Council in December approved a zoning change for 623 S. First St. on the south side of Seventh Avenue South. Previously zoned C-3 (Central Business District), the building was rezoned C-2M. In approving the change, the city approved a request from Balkline, formerly known as United Machining, a Chinese manufacturing group out of Hangzhou.
The company supplies components for John Deere and Caterpillar Inc. in Iowa and Illinois, President and CEO John Balkema said in late 2020. The company wants to warehouse components in Clinton but eventually hopes to finish machining some of them at the site, Balkema stated at that time. City Administrator Matt Brooke in November 2020 confirmed the company would employ 7-10 people to start but could eventually employ up to 150. Balkline is currently fully operational with five employees, Brooke said earlier this week.
The business has potential to continue to provide jobs and growth, Brooke said. There are multiple benefits for the city in the business coming to Clinton, including providing and adding more jobs, renovating what was a little-used downtown building and placing roots in Clinton with the ability to continue expanding and adding more jobs, Brooke said.
Balkline previously indicated a willingness to join the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District, which provides funds to improve the downtown, Brooke stated in late 2020. It agreed to keep the facade the same.
Downtown Clinton Alliance Director Karen Rowell noted in November 2020 the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District board did not initially endorse the rezoning. Some board members were in favor of the change and some board members were against the change, she noted.
The city’s comprehensive plan encourages redevelopment or adaptive reuse of vacant buildings and promotes affordable commercial space for new and growing businesses, which favored the plan submitted by Balkline.
The Downtown Clinton Alliance’s master plan suggested using the property south of First Street and Seventh Avenue South for high density residential, brewery, park space or residential amenities.
Former U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad endorsed United Machining, now Balkline, in a November 2020 letter to the Clinton City Council. The letter noted Branstad met Balkema at the United States Embassy in Beijing in 2019 and they discussed how the company supports U.S. manufacturing as a component supplier.
Balkema wanted to expand manufacturing to North America to support his global customers. In the letter, Branstad noted he made the recommendation to locate what was formerly United Machining and is now Balkline’s new manufacturing and warehousing activities in the State of Iowa to take advantage of Iowa’s strong workforce and business-friendly environment.
The Clinton County Assessor’s Office classified the 11,000-square-foot building as a warehouse. The property is 0.24 acres.
Balkline joined Spiber in announcing plans in late November 2020 to locate in Clinton. Japan’s Spiber, Inc., a biotech startup that produces lab-grown spider silk, announced it would place its first United States facility in Clinton through a partnership with Archer Daniels Midland.
