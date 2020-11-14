CLINTON — Band Teachers in the Clinton and Camanche School Districts are impressed with the progress students have made this semester despite facing multiple challenges, including less practice time at school.
The Clinton School District is utilizing a hybrid model where students are in school every other day. The Camanche School District utilizes a hybrid model where half of the students attend school every Monday and Tuesday and the other half of the students attend school every Thursday and Friday. The students in Camanche alternate attending school in person every other Wednesday.
Clinton Middle School is only rehearsing before or after school because of the school’s cohort system setup, Middle School Band Instructor Patrick Brooks said this week. This change causes challenges, such as requiring parents to arrange transportation and forcing students through a longer school day.
For rehearsals, the students are spread six feet apart, Brooks said. Students are required to wear masks when they move around and when they are not playing their instruments.
“We’re being as safe as we can,” Brooks said. “We’re sanitizing all the chairs and stands after every rehearsal. Because there’s different groups that use this room. So they all get cleaned in between. And there’s no instruments being shared or anything like that.”
Camanche Middle and High School Band Teacher A.J. Skinner said the band has practiced outdoors as much as possible. When the high school practices indoors, it practices in the high school theater with the 20 to 25 students that are at school on that day, Skinner said. The students spread out auditorium seats.
The middle school band students meet in small groups of one to six students. The school has a small band room and decided holding regular band class was not feasible, Skinner said.
Not being at school every day has been an adjustment for students, Skinner said. He has given assignments for students to record on days they are not in school. This way, Skinner knows students are still on task at home.
“But it’s different,” Skinner said. “It‘s not the same as being in person. Losing that face-to-face instruction time has definitely made it harder. But I’d rather be able to come for some— and I think the kids would too — than to be totally online and not be able to get together at all.”
CMS band students receive assignments for days they are not at school, Clinton Middle and High School Band Instructor Casey Turner said. Students have weekly lessons at the same time every week. If the student is not at school that day, the lesson is held online through Google Meets.
“The attendance for online days is a little bit less, but we have makeup days built in now because our rehearsals aren’t during the school day,” Turner said.
“So we have makeup lesson times, and kids are doing an OK job of keeping up on their lessons. Not perfect, but all in all, in a year that we have all this adversity, I think they’re doing a good job of keeping up.”
The Clinton Middle School performed at the Celebration of Music Festival and the Mardi Gras parade this fall, Turner said. It was the first time the two groups of students played together all semester.
“We had the A- and B-day kids, but at those performances we combined them together,” Turner said. “And minimal rehearsal together, but both groups knew how to play, and we put it together, and it actually worked out.”
Skinner said the beginners in the Camanche School District have been the highlight of the year so far for him. They have done a good job of practicing on their own, he said.
Skinner had to ”play a little bit of catch up and review” with the sixth graders, he said. Area schools did not meet in person after mid-March last school year in response to the coronavirus.
“That’s OK. There’s going to be losses,” Skinner said. “And I think it’s going to be long-term. We’re going to notice the effects of this going forward with academic loss, not just with band, but with everybody, due to the loss of instructional time,” he said.
But that’s just part of the thing,” said Skinner. “My job as a teacher is to meet them where they’re at.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.