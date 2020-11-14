Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely with a thunderstorm or two possible. Becoming windy overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.