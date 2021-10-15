CLINTON — The Iowa Bankers Association recently honored a First Central State Bank team member for her 50-year career in banking.
Judy Farrell was honored at the annual Iowa Bankers Association convention, one of 14 inductees from around the state to receive the honor.
Farrell is stationed at First Central’s Clinton-North Second Street location, First Central said this week. She began her banking career at City National Bank in Clinton where she spent 10 years as a teller, bookkeeper and head teller before taking time off to raise a family.
A few years later, Gateway State Bank called Ferrell, and she's been with the former Gateway and current First Central State Bank for 40 years, working as a bookkeeper, teller and receptionist, the bank said.
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said Farrell’s tenure and dedication to the banking industry is a testament to her strong character, the bank said.
Farrell has helped with First Central State Bank's Grilling For Charity fundraisers and has volunteered with the Clinton County Fair and the Prince of Peace pork supper, the bank said. She made 3,000 masks for people in Clinton County during the pandemic.
Farrell and her husband Larry have two daughters. In their free time, they attend their grandchildren’s activities and country dance events. They are members of an antique car club, said First Central.
