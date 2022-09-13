DES MOINES — Luanne Barber of Clinton County was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 21.
Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees were presented a certificate by Iowa 4H Foundation President Julie McGonegle and State 4-H Program Leader Debbie Nistler as they were introduced on stage.
“Luanne has been a very active volunteer in Clinton County 4-H for decades," said Amanda Rau, K-12 Outreach Educator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Clinton County. "She loves the county fair and helps with the judging process of a variety of 4-H project areas. Headquarters at the Clinton County Fair would not be the same without Luanne. Luanne is a strong advocate for the 4-H program. She believes the 4-H program teaches the life skills values that will help our youth live productive lives in this changing world.”
Barber began her 4-H career as a member of the DeWitt Dutiful Daughters 4-H Club. She served as a leader of the club in the 1970s and 1980s. She has been the superintendent of the home economics department and the dairy department in Clinton County. She even served as the dairy clerk at the Iowa State Fair, where she helped record 4-H show results.
Now, she enjoys watching the Clinton County 4-H/FFA Dairy Show with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many (if not all) of her and her husband Lee’s children and grandchildren were or are members of 4-H.
“Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program,” said Rau. “Help us congratulate Luanne by mailing a card to her or to the Extension Office, 400 E. 11th St., DeWitt, IA 52742.”
Previous Clinton County 4-H inductees include LuAnn Farrell, Mary Stevenson, Roland and Bette Petersen, and Jackie Crowley. Inductees have all demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.
“We are honored to recognize these special individuals for their advocacy and dedication to the Iowa 4-H program,” said Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid.
“This is a great way to honor the volunteers and staff across the state of Iowa that generously give their time and talents to foster positive partnerships with our 4-H youth,” said Tillie Good, Iowa 4-H staff and volunteer development manager.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees was on display at the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building.
These summaries are also available at the Iowa 4-H Foundation office in the Extension 4-H Youth Building at Iowa State University. Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition” then “Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.