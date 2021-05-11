CLINTON — Barges tied up along the shore of the Mississippi Monday from Clinton to north of Fulton after a boat ran aground upriver.
John James, a lock master with Army Corp. of Engineers, said Tuesday that the passage at Smith Bay is narrow, and boats sometimes go aground. When they do, the Corps. has to mark a new passage, James said.
About four barges waited south of Lock and Dam 13 Tuesday morning and six or seven waited to the north for the lock to reopen, James said.
The shut-down wouldn't affect the Mississippi Speed Record team that is attempting to break a world record for fastest time paddling the length of the Mississippi River. The four-man canoe team was in pool 14 Tuesday morning, James said.
"When they're here, we'll lock them."
