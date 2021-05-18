CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled next week for a man facing three counts of felony sex abuse, among other charges.
John B. Barr, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class C felony; one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony; two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor.
The three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of lascivious conduct with a minor, are alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2019, the criminal complaint says. The count of sexual exploitation of a child is alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2015.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 25. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only.
According to the court affidavit, in early March 2020, separate parents of a 17-year-old and a 9-year-old reported Barr sexually abused their daughters. Both juveniles were interviewed at a Child Protection Center. A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy observed the interviews. The 17-year-old told the interviewer she was sexually assaulted on an ongoing basis from age 5 to age 12, the affidavit states. The assaults often occurred at Barr’s DeWitt residence or another residence in Delmar, the affidavit says.
The 9-year-old told the interviewer she was sexually assaulted at different times, the affidavit says. The assaults often occurred at Barr’s residence in DeWitt or anther residence in Delmar, the affidavit said.
