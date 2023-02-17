CLINTON - Want a chance to have naming rights to the General Admission Bar at Tailgate N' Tallboys on June 8, 9 and 10?
Then sign up to be part of the Bar Promo. Each participating bar will receive their own QR code with special discounts to Tailgate N' Tallboys tickets, and each ticket sold from that QR code will count toward that bar’s total. The bar that sells the most tickets from that QR code wins naming rights to the GA Bar on June 8, 9 and 10.
To sign up to participate, reach out to Pete Holmes at peter@clintonhd.com, or by phone at (515) 450-8225 no later than 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 .
