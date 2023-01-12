FULTON, Ill. — The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton are inviting the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday on Jan. 25.
Sandy Bartels of Midwest Pets for Life will entertain the group with stories and adventures with her pet pig. She was born and raised in Clinton and has been involved with animal welfare most of her life. She was executive director of the Clinton Humane Society from 2011 to 2014 and then created the Midwest Pets for Life enterprise.
The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 a.m. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from NelsonCorp. The programs are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.