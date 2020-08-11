CLINTON — Clinton’s Building and Neighborhood Services office has words of caution for residents as they clean up from Monday’s storm: If you hire a contractor, know the business you are hiring.
BNS officials say that as the community moves forward into recovery from “Iowa Hurricane 2020”, residents need to be careful when choosing a contractor to help repair property damage.
They said many unscrupulous “contractors” came out of the woodwork after a hail storm several years ago, preying upon property owners needing to repair storm damage. While some outcomes were OK, many were not, BNS reports.
BNS encourages residents to “shop local” by hiring local contractors or, at a minimum, making sure they are registered/licensed, bonded, and insured.
BNS cannot make any recommendations, but if residents have any questions regarding licensed contractors they can call BNS at (563) 244-3360.
