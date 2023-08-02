FULTON, Ill. — Clinton man John W. Forrest was killed on his bicycle in September 2022 while he was riding near Thomson, Illinois. His sister, Susan Baldwin, knew there was a way to spread some good from a bad situation.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Baldwin will join up with the Bicycle Station in Clinton to host a family-centered bike ride to Lock and Dam 13, north of Fulton, for a fun morning for families and to promote safe bike riding.
“The purpose of the bike ride is not only to honor John, but primarily to promote bicycle safety and wearing something of high visibility,” Baldwin said. “So people can see you better when you’re on your bike.”
Forrest loved riding his bike. One of his favorite rides was up to Thomson, especially to the farmer’s market. The shady, flat, 5.2-mile bike ride along the Mississippi River was the perfect location for families to have a morning of fun.
Baldwin is hoping this becomes an annual event in the Clinton area. There’s neither a fundraising aspect nor a race aspect — registration is free and families are welcome. There will be snacks and door prizes when riders get to the lock and dam before they turn around and head back to Fulton.
“It’s going to be an emotional ride, because John was hit right in that area by the bike trail,” Baldwin said. “But it’s to remember John and promote bicycle safety and enjoy the beautiful scenery on the Mississippi.”
Then they’re hoping that riders choose to join in Fulton’s National Night Out activities when they get back.
Registration is open from 8–8:30 a.m. at Drives Park, at 1300 Park Drive in Fulton. Riders will leave the park at 8:30 a.m. The total mileage for the bike ride is 10.4 miles. Riders are encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing to help promote safety.
“I think people take for granted that cars can always see them, and that’s not always the case,” said Chad Jensen from the Bicycle Station. “Just wearing bright clothing, it’s very important to make yourself as visible as possible.
“Any kind of a bike ride is going to be fun. So, the fact that we can have fun and promote this message at the same time is really great.”
