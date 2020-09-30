CLINTON — James Beaudry will be the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre's new producing artistic director for the 2021 season, CAST's board of directors has announced.
Beaudry is originally from Cleveland and is now based in New York City. He has directed and choreographed over 100 productions around the country and recently spent two seasons as Company Manager of Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Season and previously served as Timber Lake Playhouse's artistic director for eight seasons.
Directing and choreography credits include the world premieres of Mark Twain’s Blues (Off-Broadway) and Jason & Ben (NYMF). Recently he was the choreographer for Pride and Prejudice at Long Wharf Theatre.
He directed the Chicago premiers of Heathers the Musical (Jeff Award nomination), Murder Ballad (Jeff Award nomination) and Meet John Doe. Additional Chicago credits include Other Desert Cities, To Master The Art (Theatre of Western Springs), Aspects of Love and Pump Boys and Dinettes (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre), Lucky Stiff and Triumph of Love (The Music Theatre Company), West Side Story (CUNY 50th Anniversary Production), as well as productions of Chicago, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Children of Eden, Big Fish, Titanic, Evita, Carousel, the Wedding Singer, and Hair.
Beaudry earned his bachelor's degree in theatre performance and directing from The College of Wooster and his master's degree in dance performance and choreography from Mills College.
Beaudry will be joined by James Kyle Davis, who has been with the Showboat for 10 years. Davis is in charge of the technical aspects of the theater. Kris Dos, who has been the box office manager, will also be returning for the summer of 2021.
Once the rights have been secured for all the plays, the season will be announced, CAST announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.