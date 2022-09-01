FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Historical Society is once again offering its monthly programs.
The September program will be a PowerPoint presentation beginning at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, 707 10th Ave.
The featured speaker will be Ed Britton, district manager of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and long-time favorite guest speaker in Fulton.
Britton’s program is titled “Beaver Island — Early History to Present Day.”
Beaver Island was inhabited by a small group of settlers in 1840. The population grew to 128 residents by 1935 and a school and grocery store were present. Families were isolated on the island, surrounded by Mississippi River waters, and often dealt with the ravages of the river.
In 1939, construction was completed on the lock and dam system that raised the water levels that flooded most of Beaver Island. The lock and dam system created and maintains a 6-foot channel in the river flowing by Fulton.
Today, 75% of Beaver Island is a national wildlife refuge and is managed as public lands.
Britton has worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 45 years. Twenty-seven years ago, he became district manager for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Savanna District, whose office is located in Thomson, Illinois.
There will time for questions, such as the current status of the Refuge's beloved "eagle trio". Refreshments will be served.
