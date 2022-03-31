CLINTON — Juliana Clark, a Clinton High School sophomore, never thought she’d be one to like competing in a scholarship program.
Last August, she decided to compete for the title of Miss Clinton County anyway. She didn’t win, but she did find that she loved the experience and decided to compete in another program. This time, she won and was crowned 2022 Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.
“It’s such a wonderful organization,” Clark says. “Its main focus is empowering women through leadership and service. They focus a lot on confidence in women and just taking a stand in your community and making a difference.”
Thus, with her new title, Clark became dedicated to making a difference locally on the social issue of food insecurity. She’d found that one in 10 people in Clinton County experiences a lack of consistent access to enough food. The thought of that rate of Clark’s classmates struggling with this issue motivated her to take action.
As a way of offering support to Clinton’s food pantries, Clark decided to run a coin drive, called “Be the Change: Packing our Pantries.” All schools within the Clinton School District participated from March 28 to April 1 by placing donation containers throughout the buildings.
Clark told the Herald on Tuesday that at that point the drive seemed to be getting the best response from the elementary school students, who show so much excitement about getting to help, as opposed to the busier high school students.
Clark’s mother, Kimberly Clark, is a kindergarten teacher at Eagle Heights Elementary and has been Juliana’s biggest supporter.
“I’m very busy, because I’m still in school and everything,” Juliana says, “and she’s just been that motivating voice and she’s helped me with a lot of the logistical side of things. She’s so wonderful and just wants to see me succeed at everything I do.”
Juliana expects the drive to be very successful, but she doesn’t want to get too focused on a specific dollar amount she hopes to raise. She just wants to see how much everyone can collect.
“Whatever is donated,” she says, “is going to help either way.”
Whatever the total amount of the donation ultimately turns out to be, Juliana chose Information, Referral and Assistance Services, 219 First Ave., as the recipient. Not only can the organization help with a number of services, but its Pantries United program helps to fund other local pantry sites.
“Anything that anyone in Clinton County could need, they can help with,” she says.
The donation will be presented to Information Referral and Assistance Services at the April 11 Clinton School Board meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
