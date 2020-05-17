BELLEVUE — A body found in the Mississippi River a mile north of Bellevue will be sent to Ankeny for positive identification, the Bellevue Police Department announced Saturday.
Bellevue police were notified about 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a dead body lay on the the shore of the Mississippi north of town. The body was turned over to the Jackson County Medical Examiners office for transportation to Ankeny for further investigation, police said.
No further details were available.
