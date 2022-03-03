DEWITT — Myrna Tubbs visited her mother at Westwing WellSpire Place in DeWitt almost every day for the more than five years she lived there.
And while Myrna was impressed with the care the staff provided to residents, she was struck by the lack of hominess in the older physical structure and the outdated facilities with which the employees made do.
A lightbulb went off for Myrna when Glen Roebuck, a Genesis Health System executive, spoke several years ago about what was on the horizon for senior care during a meeting of DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation Board, of which Myrna is a member.
“He never once used the words nursing home,” she said. “That clicked with me.”
And so began her campaign for a new kind of senior living option in DeWitt, which will open later this year thanks to many supporters.
The Fieldstone campus will include “households” connected by common areas that will include private nursing care rooms, a memory care unit, and assisted living apartments all designed to reflect a traditional home setting.
The $30 million project is being done by WellSpire, a partnership between Genesis Health System of Davenport and WesleyLife of Des Moines, a recognized and experienced manager of senior living communities.
Fieldstone will keep local residents in the community. They, in turn, will use the hospital, doctors, clinics and pharmacists in central Clinton County, Myrna said.
“This is important for the quality of life for people who can stay closer to their families instead of leaving the community,” she added.
Myrna and her husband Al Tubbs approached the project as they have others in the past — with a desire to give back to a community that has been good to them and to be supportive of things that make a difference.
“A business can only be successful if the community is successful,” said Al, who is chairman of Ohnward Bancshares Inc.
They have personally adopted the philosophy Ohnward has employed and practiced over the years in DeWitt.
“To be successful, the community has to grow and move forward both economically and in quality of life amenities,” Al said.
One of their early projects was to save the Operahouse Theatre, garnering wide community support and going door-to-door to raise funds for the remodel project that kept one of the cornerstones of downtown thriving.
“We’ve tried to be supportive of things that make a difference,” Myrna said.
Fieldstone is just the latest effort.
“Al and Myrna were both very instrumental in seeing the vision for this new senior living community that will support Clinton County and beyond,” said Robin Krogman, director of the DeWitt Hospital Foundation Board.
“Myrna was the chairperson of our steering committee raising $5 million for the capital campaign, and they both really put their heart and souls into helping make this project a reality,” Krogman said.
Al and Myrna decided they would match the contribution made by the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation.
They recently made a gift of $1 million, giving the project a big boost toward the finish line.
“They are both some of the most kind and compassionate people I have had the pleasure of learning from as well as helping guide me through this campaign. I have the utmost respect and admiration for them giving not only being donors, but also catalysts in this major project,” Krogman said.
The couple said working with Krogman and others involved in the project has been truly rewarding.
The foundation welcomes any donations from community members.
“We are so very close to the finish line and as you can see the project is also very close to being completed,” Krogman said of the campus located at the end of 17th Avenue and along Maynard Way.
“This is a reality for rural Clinton County. Donors can see their money being put to work right out their back door,” she said. “What a beautiful day it will be when Westwing residents will make their new home this year at Fieldstone and other seniors will enjoy this community as a home that they will be so proud of.”
