In this Dec. 2019 file photo, Jim Proud donates non-perishable items to KCLN and MaC 94.7 FM general manager Chris Streets during the radio station's Freezin' for Food charitable event. Freezin' is especially needed this year because of the cancellation of the Holiday Train concert, which usually brings in food donations for local pantries, said Regan Michaelsen, Director of the Associate Benevolent Society.