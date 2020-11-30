CLINTON — The Associate Benevolent Society is closed to the public due to the increase in COVID numbers, Director Regan Michaelsen said Monday.
Michaelsen said she's not sure how long the charitable organization at 100 S. Second St. in Clinton will be closed to shoppers but said it will continue to serve residents in need.
"We will still be doing the food pantry out the back door," Michaelsen said. And the Benevolent Society will accommodate shoppers who need limited items, such as diapers, baby formula or specific work clothes or baby clothes.
Residents should call the Benevolent Society at 243-4148 with their requests, Michaelsen said. Volunteers will attempt to find the needed items and will set up a time for pickup at the back door.
As for donations, the Society is limited as to what it can take in. "It's great that the community is supporting us," Michaelsen said, but if the items aren't going out the door, the Society can't take more in.
Residents who want to donate to the Benevolent Society should call to see if their items are needed and to schedule a drop-off time.
"Food needs are on the rise," Michaelsen, "so, yeah, we're always taking monetary donations."
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train usually brings in food for the Society, Michaelsen said, but that event will be virtual this year, so donations won't be coming.
In 2019, the Holiday Train concert brought in 88,000 pounds of food, which was distributed by Benevolent and Information, Referral Assistance Services to several food pantries. Cash donations totaled more than $10,000.
Residents who wish to donate food or money should call ahead, Michaelsen said.
Chris Streets of MaC94.7 FM radio in Clinton will be Freezin' for Food again this year, Michaelsen said.
Presented by Citizen's First Bank, Streets will collect canned goods, non-perishable foods and cash donations in the back of a truck in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
The 2020 event is the 21st year for the event, which helps local food pantries. Freezin' for Food begins Monday, Dec. 7.
