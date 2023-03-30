CLINTON — Members of Laurette Beta Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met last week for a luncheon meeting and election of officers. The Clinton Chapter began in February 1955 and will celebrate its 91st annual Founders Day on April 30 in the Fireplace Room of Sarah Harding Home at 3:30 pm.
Members and former members are invited to attend. Reservations can be made with Jeanette Petersen at 249-5861.
Officers are Jeanette Petersen, president; Shirley Sebens, vice president; Clevetta Ward, treasurer, and Helen Steen, secretary.
The association started in 1931 in Abilene, Kansas and grew to have 250,000 women throughout the world, currently having 130,000 members. Even though numbers have dropped, it is the largest women’s organization in the world.
The late Darlene Gordon and the late Hortense Blake were in the first chapter in Clinton in the 1930s.
