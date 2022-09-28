MORRISON, Ill. — Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison was founded by a group of Swedish immigrants in 1897.
The church is planning a day of celebration for Sunday, Oct. 16. There will be a special community event at 2 p.m. that day. The program will be held in the church's sanctuary and will feature reflections by current and former members and pastors as well as special musical selections.
The music will include solo performances by former Bethesda members and a “Reunion Choir” consisting of current and former senior choir members that will perform a few of their “greatest hits”.
Bethesda is located at 301 W. South St. in Morrison. The event is open to the public.
