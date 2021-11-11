blue logo

CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department has been made aware of a scam in the area where individuals are told they can order T-shirts to support the community.

The design was a yellow shirt, with a firefighter kneeling on the back (and some verbiage). Individuals in neighboring communities have received a text message stating these T-shirts were available to support the local fire department.

The Clinton Fire Department only sells the Department’s blue/pink breast cancer shirts to the general public. The Department asks that residents stay vigilant, reach out to the Department directly (563-242-0125) to verify before purchasing a T-shirt, and that residents report any suspicious activity to the Police Department.

