CLINTON — Clinton artist Barbara Bianchi will sell her art at the Quad City Art’s 33rd Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts on Sept. 18 and 19.
“I have always been an artist," Bianchi said. "I don’t know when I wasn’t an artist. Art making is an essential part of my life. It’s my passion. It’s what makes me who I am. My art is my story. I’ve been telling my story for 80 years.”
Known throughout the Midwest for its high-quality fine art, the Riverssance Festival overlooks the Mississippi River at Lindsay Park, 2200 E. 11th St., in the historic Village of East Davenport. The two-day festival features over 70 exhibiting artists, a children’s art activity tent, wine tasting, food vendors and live regional music. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the festival are $4 per adult per day or $6 for a weekend pass. Individuals age 18 and under free.
Locally, Bianchi’s art can be seen on the walls at Krumpets in Fulton, Illinois. Further information about the artist can be found on her website at www.barbarabianchi.com, on Instagram at #barbarabianchiawb, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/barbarabianchiartistwithoutborders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.