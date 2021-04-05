CLINTON — Changing 13th Avenue North from four lanes to three will cost the city of Clinton $25,000 less than expected.
The Clinton City Council has awarded the bid for the 13th Avenue project to Manatts, Inc. of Camanche. Manatt’s bid of $1.24 million was the lowest of six bids and below the city’s budgeted amount.
“This has been an outstanding time for bidding,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said during the March 23 council meeting. “There’s a lot of activity happening in and out of Clinton.”
The project will add an asphalt overlay to 13th from North Fourth Street to Springdale Drive, said City Engineer Jason Craft.
The intersection at Springdale Drive will be fully reconstructed. The city will put up new traffic signals and make storm sewer improvements much like the reworked intersection at Main Avenue and North Third Street, Craft said. The city will retime the signals so drivers won’t have long waits at the intersection.
Springdale to North 11th Street will be mostly restriping, Craft said. The city plans to build a median on the east side of the intersection of 13th Avenue North and North 11th Street because of the proximity of the Dollar General driveway, he said.
“We don’t want somebody hanging out to turn left and causing a conflict with what will then become just a dedicated left-turn lane,” said Craft.
“I think the main problem with that intersection now is just the fact that those center lanes are offset ... and you can go straight or turn left,” said Craft. “So those will be converted to a three-lane section where the center lane is only allowed to turn left.
“I don’t think you’re going to see any more accidents that are ... the fault of the intersection at that intersection,” Craft said.
The project will make a turning lane to Clinton Middle School to move backed-up school traffic off the main path. The project will also fix pavement past 16th Street NW and install a proper turn lane for left turns onto 16th, Craft said.
The project doesn’t include putting in sidewalks, said Brooke. The city will work through its trail advisory group to find grants that will pay for putting in sidewalks after the road work is complete, he said.
“We’re going to pave the trail from the school district driveway out to 13th Street just so we can get clear of that turn lane,” Craft said. The plan is to finish the trail all the way to Second Street next year if the city can get financing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.