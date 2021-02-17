CAMANCHE – The Camanche School Board approved seeking bids for the first phase of its facilities enhancement project Monday.
The board also approved a motion to amend the professional services agreement with Bray Architects. The agreement amendment adds food service equipment consulting to the scope of work, Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects said.
“We went to multiple vendors and got multiple proposals and this was the lowest cost proposal to add these services to our contract,” Wolfert said. “So a bit of a necessity in order to prepare bid documents and specifications to legally and formally bid the food service equipment.”
The phase-one work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021, Wolfert said. Phase-one improvements include a creating a secure entry at Camanche Elementary School.
The secure entry project will require renovating a classroom that will be taken during the renovation, Wolfert said. Renovating the adjacent health room and office space to create a conference room and a bathroom that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant is also planned, Wolfert said.
Construction of an entrance canopy at the elementary school is also slated for phase one of the project, Wolfert said.
Phase one will renovate the secure entry at the high school, Wolfert said, but the main component of the project is the office area itself, with some work in the vestibule.
More renovation in the vestibule will likely be part of a future project phase, Wolfert said.
“When you get in and see that some of the floors aren’t done exactly right and the ceilings look the same, it’s very intentional,” Wolfert said. “Because we’re going to wait to line that scope of work up in the vestibule to make sure that it aligns with the design and the aesthetic and the materials of the cafeteria and commons area.
The other portion of phase one includes replacing the competition gym bleachers, Wolfert said. The district will bid the bleachers and the electrical work to support the bleachers and will also bid for auxiliary gym bleachers. The auxiliary gym bleachers will be two- to three-row bleachers, Wolfert said.
“We’re going to bid those as part of this package,” Wolfert said. “They won’t obviously be installed until the auxiliary gym is completed. But the goal is to get the economy of scale of a larger bid package for bleachers and also to make sure that your ongoing maintenance and custodial staff have the same manufacturer and type of bleacher to be doing service and maintenance on versus having the potential of having two different manufacturers and types of bleachers in your two gyms at the high school.”
The bids have been divided into four separate bid packages, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction said: A general trades package, a mechanical package, an electrical package and a bleacher package.
Fuller plans to receive bids Feb. 23 for the packages.
The project budget looks good, Fuller said. “We’re showing that we are approximately 4% above the original bond issue of the budget,” he said.
“And that is mainly due to adding the section of bleachers now at this time instead of fading that until a later phase. We are basically tracking to our budget.”
