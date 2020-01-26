CLINTON — Presidential hopeful Joe Biden will return to Clinton Tuesday, and Tom Steyer will speak with Clinton voters Friday.
Biden will meet with local voters at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.
The campaign event for the former vice president falls less than a week before Iowa's Feb. 3 caucuses.
Tom Steyer will meet with residents at The Living Room, 219 Seventh Ave. S. in Clinton, Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
As of Sunday, Biden was polling at 25% and Steyer at 1% among Democratic candidates in a CBS News/YouGov poll.
