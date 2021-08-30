CAMANCHE — With another random cash donation on Saturday night, Camanche’s Austin Pruett had to rein in his emotions as the reality set in.
His annual fundraiser had reached another milestone: They breached $7,000.
“It really does make me emotional, deep down,” Pruett admitted. “I try not to show it to everybody, but the amount of money we raise every year is incredible.”
AP’s Bike Bash concluded its fourth straight event Saturday night at the Poor House Tap in Camanche with a DJ and a party to celebrate another successful year. The unofficial numbers said they had raised over $2,000 more than any year before.
“It makes me feel proud about what I’m doing with everything that’s going on,” Pruett said. “Today, we brought a community together. Every year, we want bigger and better.”
The fund-raising event, which is a bike crawl from bar to bar in Camanche and the outskirts of Clinton, raises money for a different charity from year to year. In addition to the bike riding and the fun day of socializing, a 50-50, raffles, T-shirts and koozies all contribute to the donations made to the benefit.
This year, it was the Gateway Area Community Center of Clinton, which plans and runs activities for local youths, supplies basic living needs for families and serves meals.
Already, Pruett knows what year five has in store.
“I already have the charity set up for next year,” Pruett said. “It’s for 50 Legs. They donate prosthetic legs to people who need it. One of my friends was in an accident, and she needed one and they chose her. She’s only 9 years old, so she’ll need more as she grows.”
It’s an event that started four years ago as a unique birthday celebration. At the age of 24, Pruett was looking for a fun way to get his friends together. When he realized the amount of people he could gather for the event, he decided to use it as a fundraiser.
Surprised by the success, he planned year two. That year was bigger and better. By the third event Pruett started setting financial goals. In 2021, they reached a number he could have never fathomed when he thought up the idea.
Starting at the Poor House Tap on Saturday afternoon, the group left on bicycles for Bonnie’s in Clinton. From there, they rode to Hide’s Inn, and then Imperial Lanes. The group finally made its way back to the Poor House to end the night and celebrate a day of working for a good cause.
The shirts this year were red and plastered with a new Bike Bash logo. It was a swarm of red flying through town all day – a group filled with Pruett’s family from in and out of town, friends and just general supporters of a good deed.
Camanche is well known for its MDA event every year, which raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and has been running over three decades.
That’s where Pruett hopes his fundraiser is headed in the future, and he knows he lives in the right community to do that. Nearly 250 people RSVP’d for the event this year, which was over 100 more than the last. He has plans to form a committee and help delegate some responsibilities and refine the day’s events.
“I want this to be something the town looks forward to every August; they know it’s something they’re going to be at,” Pruett said. “Everybody is close in this town. Everybody knows everybody. This is a good reason to hang out with friends and have a good time, plus raise money for a good cause.”
Pruett is a Camanche native, and Camanche High School graduate and a big supporter of local business. He lives in Camanche and knows that’s where he has and will make his home.
AP’s Bike Bash is just a monetary representation of how much the community means to Pruett.
The success, along with the lessons he’s learned, inspired Pruett to take another step. He’s filed paperwork to run for Camanche mayor, knowing now that there is no town he’d rather work to improve.
“I’m trying to bring business, build our community around better things than some of the problems that exist,” Pruett said. “I’m trying to make our community the best it can be. They call it a small town with a big heart, it really is.”
Pruett and the town of Camanche love an opportunity to help, he said. It’s an experience Austin Pruett is grateful to be at the head of.
“Everybody has a blast, we raise a bunch of money, and I have a lot of fun to do it,” Pruett said. “People don’t complain on this bike ride. Even last year with COVID, everyone respected the rules and regulations, no complaints.
“I just appreciate all the people in this town coming out to support every year more than I can say.”
