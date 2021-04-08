DEWITT — For anyone wondering what to do with old bicycles cluttering up their garages or storage sheds, local volunteers preparing for RAGBRAI will be happy to take them off their hands.
Members of a DeWitt RAGBRAI subcommittee tasked with beautifying DeWitt are asking for donations of old bicycles.
Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off their unwanted bicycles to the back parking lot of Central DeWitt High School, near the baseball/softball fields.
Erik Johnson, who is a member of the committee, will be there with a trailer in which to store and transport the bikes.
For anyone who cannot make it to the drop-off event and would like their bike to be picked up, contact Johnson at (708) 846-5733.
He will collect bikes until and no later than April 23.
The bikes do not have to be rideable or in working order, as they simply will be used to help decorate DeWitt in time for the big event in July.
Once bikes are donated, they will not be returned to their owners. Instead, they will be recycled.
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
