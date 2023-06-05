FULTON, Ill. — More than 150 motorcycles lined Fourth Street in Downtown Fulton on Sunday for ABATE of Iowa District 21’s 34th annual Blessing of the Bikes.
Gathered near a 15-foot-by-25-foot American flag, men, women, and children listened to a recording of combat veteran turned motivational speaker Vann Morris’ rendition of “My Name is Old Glory,” a poem by Howard Schnauber, before the national anthem was sung.
Riders were then asked to return to their bikes so Father Matthew and Pastors Jon and Mike could begin offering individual blessings. The blessings are given at the event each year to keep riders safe. According to Illinois.gov, 146 motorcyclists were recorded as traffic fatalities in Illinois last year. In the year prior, the deaths of motorcyclists numbered 174.
The event also included a 50/50 drawing for a prize of over $200, vendors, and a beer garden. Canned goods donated at the event were collected for local food pantries.
A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or ABATE, of Iowa is a not-for-profit rights organization consisting of motorcycle enthusiasts throughout the state. District 21 represents Clinton, Jackson, and Dubuque counties in Iowa. To become a member, contact District Coordinator Rich Peterson at (563) 249-7192.
