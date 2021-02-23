DES MOINES — A bill that would require schools to administer the Pledge of Allegiance and display the United States flag in the classroom during the Pledge passed the Iowa House last week.
The Iowa House passed House File 415 on Feb. 16 by a vote of 91 to 3. The bill was read in the Senate the following day and referred to the Education Committee.
The bill provides that each public school district board of directors administer the Pledge of Allegiance in grades one through 12 each day of school. Accredited nonpublic schools would also be required to administer the Pledge unless such an act conflicts with the school’s religious doctrines.
Students shall not be compelled against the student’s or their parents’ objections to recite the Pledge, the bill says.
