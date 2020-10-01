MAQUOKETA — Home-school families with students in kindergarten to third grade are invited to the Hurstville Interpretive Center on Oct. 15 for an introduction to bird watching.
Students will learn birding basics through exploration and games. This program is free but pre-registration is required. Time slots run 45 minutes starting at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. All participants must register for a program in advance (at least 48 hours). To register for a program, call (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com.
The Hurstville Interpretive Center is at 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.
