CLINTON — Ron Johnston, pastor of Clinton Church of Christ, will celebrate his 67th birthday giving away food.
From noon to 4 p.m. Monday, or as long as supplies last, Johnston will give away food boxes at the Church of Christ at 210 N. 13th St. “It’s kind of like a variation of some people driving by and waving,” Johnston said.
Government restrictions on large gatherings put a damper on Johnston’s birthday tradition. “I usually have a big birthday party, but instead of having a birthday party I’ll do this,” Johnston said.
The pastor will purchase about 12,000 pounds of food from River Bend Foodbank, he said. Home Depot is loaning Johnston a 26-foot food truck to transport the food from the food bank to the church.
Johnston said his birthday event will be in collaboration with the Clinton Church of Christ food pantry, which has been giving away food boxes for years.
“It’s a big birthday for me because my family kind of dies by the number,” Johnston said this week. His mother died at 67 from colon cancer and his father died of a stroke when he was 67.
Johnston has had both colon cancer and strokes, he said. Monday he’ll reach his parents’ age of death.
But perhaps Johnston will follow the pattern of other family members who have lived longer. Johnston’s mother was one of 11 children, and eight of those children lived to the age of 89.
“I like to have big birthdays,” Johnston said. “I enjoy life.” Between 200 and 300 people attended his 65th-birthday party.
This year, Johnston will celebrate with people who need food. “Just drive up, and we’ll put food in their car.” Johnston knows of people coming from other counties for the unusual birthday party.
“If there’s rain on the 4th, we’ll have a rain date on the 5th,” Johnston said.
For more information, call Johnston at (563) 242-1806.
