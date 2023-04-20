The FBI made a public service announcement on March 14, 2023, warning of a “spike in cryptocurrency investment schemes.” In 2022, victims reported to the FBI, losing $2 billion in crypto investment frauds, making it one of the top scams of the year. And the trend is only accelerating.
The FBI tells us these scams normally initiate through online contacts, sometimes through an online romance or a confidence scam. People using social media, professional networking, or dating apps are targeted. Once criminals identify a prospective victim, they take their time, building trust and rapport before bringing up the subject of investments in cryptocurrency. But once trust is established, the criminals will claim to be experts in crypto, or know someone who is an expert. The victims are directed to phony websites or apps controlled by the criminals, to invest. Victims are coached on purchasing crypto, often Bitcoin. The criminal handlers create elaborate spreadsheets or electronic data which show eye-popping profits through crypto trading. This can go on for many months or even years, usually with increasing investment by the victim.
But…the scheme unravels at the moment the victim decides to cash out. No funds are ever returned. Some obstacle always rears up to thwart payouts. The trader demands a fee, or payment of taxes, or told they need to invest more to ensure a payout. None of this is real, the investment is long gone, and nothing will bring it back.
The FBI warning comes too late to help out one area woman. Lynn, as I will name her, went to her attorney last week, considering legal action to compel her cryptocurrency trader to release her profits to her.
When I spoke to Lynn, she told me, she started participation in an online network promoted as enabling business connections in 2020. Soon, another member of the group encouraged her to invest in Bitcoin. He described himself as a trader for a UK-based firm. Lynn saw the firm’s website, and received login credentials. The trader coached Lynn in purchasing Bitcoin at area Bitcoin kiosks, or through using Cashapp. Logging into her account on the website allowed her to view amazing profits, which turned her $200,000 investment into $3 million.
Lynn decided recently she wanted to cash out some of the portfolio. But her trader gave her bad news. She needed to pay $13,700 to “complete security upgrade to process withdrawal”. Repeated demands by Lynn for access to her funds met with similar gibberish. That’s when she went to her attorney.
The FBI announcement provided some tips to protect ourselves from investment frauds. These can be summarized in two points:
• Never invest with someone you only know as an online contact.
• If you already made such an investment, never pay additional money to enable withdrawal of your money.
If you read this account and it sounds uncomfortably close to your own situation, reach out to me and let’s find out what really happened to your investment.
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors. vs. Crime.
