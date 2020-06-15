WELTON — Imagine enjoying a Sunday afternoon with your family. Then you look out the window and spy a very unusual site – a black bear roaming the open fields.
That was the reality for people near Welton as the bear walked across the cornfields while people watched from inside their houses.
Lyndsi Frahm, vice president and senior wildlife rehabilitator with the GM Solberg Wildlife Rescue, said seeing a bear in the Gateway area is very unusual.
“Bears in Iowa, in general, are fairly uncommon,” Frahm said. “(We see) under five every year. It’s likely wandering to find new territory or food source from Minnesota, where they are more common.”
Black bears are very common in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri. Since seeing bears in this region is so uncommon, people seeing the bear might get scared. Frahm said people should be cautious but not fear the bear.
“I would ask that the public not be afraid of this animal,” Frahm said. “Fear often causes panic, and I would hate for this bear to get hurt when it has done nothing harmful. All wildlife deserves our respect. They were here long before us, after all.”
With the black bear roaming Clinton County, Frahm said there is a possibility of the bear being scared since it is lost.
“Of course bears can have the potential to be dangerous,” Farhm said. “Any wild animal can be dangerous. I mean that people should keep a safe distance so it doesn’t feel threatened or trapped. Any animal can lash out if it feels threatened or trapped. Do I think it will be looking to cause harm to humans? Unlikely.”
Not only was this bear spotted in Clinton County, but according to many Facebook posts, people saw the bear in Jackson County as well. There, people say the bear was roaming onto farm property and was chased off by an overprotective calf.
Also, it is unclear if the bear has made Clinton County its home, or if it is on its way north to Minnesota. Either way, Frahm reiterated the importance of people keeping their distance so there are no negative encounters with the bear.
“My advice to anyone out scouting for this bear, and any other wildlife for that matter, is to keep a safe distance and observe it,” Frahm said.
