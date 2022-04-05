CLINTON - The Black Hawk Hiking Club is inviting area residents to their upcoming events.
• May 7, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Illinois. The club's favorite spring hike on the challenging trails of Palisades State Park offers outstanding views of the Mississippi River from high limestone bluffs. The usual spring flowers, including pink trillium, bluebells, bellwort, shooting star, and columbine, will keep the cameras clicking. The wood fire will be crackling for those who would like to roast hot dogs, brats, or s'mores. Bring a dish to share along with your tableware and cup to take part in a potluck after the invigorating hike. The park is located on Illinois 84, 2 miles north of Savanna, Illinois. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack please.
• May 14, 2:30 p.m., Bear River Recreation Trail, Preston. This crushed limestone scenic trail is located along the Maquoketa River in Jackson County and crosses Deep Creek. Most of the trail is located on the abandoned Chicago Milwaukee Railroad line. Learn about the area's geological history from signs along the trail. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
• May 21, 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, Illinois. Join the club for the annual John Hauberg Memorial Hike as they pay tribute to Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. A potluck will follow the hike. Bring your own table service, beverage cup, and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Watch for HIKE signs. Bring your own water for the hike.
• May 28, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Centennial Park has 50-plus acres with amenities that include playgrounds, baseball diamonds, fishing, and a lagoon with boat rentals. There are also access points to the I&M Feeder Canal path. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Watch for and carefully follow the HIKE signs. There are restroom facilities. Bring your own water and snack.
For more information and complete driving directions go to blackhawkhikingclub.org.
