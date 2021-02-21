The Black Hawk Hiking Club will visit Sylvan Island, Hennepin Canal and Fulton, Illinois next month.
Hikers will walk the 1.2 miles of multi-use trails around Moline's Sylvan Island Park at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, the Club said in a press release. The Island is an abandoned industrial site that covers about 35 acres in the Mississippi River and Sylvan Slough.
This path is fairly flat, the Club said, and its surface is crushed limestone.
On Saturday, March 13, the Club will walk the trail at Hennepin Canal, Steel Dam, Lock 30 in Milan, Illinois at 2:30 p.m. The trail crosses the northwest corner of the Beling Ecological Preserve owned by Augustana College.
The entire trail is paced. No restroom facilities available.
The Hiking Club will visit Fulton, Illinois Saturday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m. It will visit the windmill, Heritage Canyon and the family cemetery plot of Ronald Reagan.
More information and complete driving directions are available on the Club's Facebook page and on its web site, blackhawkhikingclub.org.
