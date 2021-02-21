Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.