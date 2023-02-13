Longtime Clinton Mayor LaMetta Wynn will be remembered at a special program Wednesday night at the Clinton Public Library’s Lyons Branch.
“Remembering Mayor LaMetta Wynn’s Legacy” will be presented from 6-6:30 p.m. by Kathryn Wynn Calvin, LaMetta Wynn’s daughter. Calvin will discuss her mother’s experience as the mayor of Clinton from 1995-2007.
When she was elected in 1995, Wynn was the first Black woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa municipality. She died in June 2021 at the age of 87.
Wynn served three terms as Clinton’s mayor, was appointed to state-level leadership positions and has a long list of accomplishments at both the local and state levels. She was directly responsible for millions of dollars of improvements and progress being brought to the Clinton community.
Wynn was born and raised in Galena, Illinois, the youngest of a family of nine, in which four of five girls became nurses, according to a Clinton Herald historical column penned by the late Gary Herrity, a long-time Clinton School District administrator. He wrote that although Wynn had wanted to become a history/English teacher during high school, she felt influenced by her sisters to become a nurse.
In 1955, she followed her sister Ruth Culberson to Clinton, after graduating in nursing from St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids. She worked in many settings in Clinton until she was appointed the night house supervisor at the former Jane Lamb Hospital, at which post she worked and honed her leadership skills over many years, Herrity wrote.
Wynn and her late husband, Tom, had nine daughters and one son. Besides raising 10 children and working as a registered nurse, she served on the Clinton School Board for 12 years and was its president for three years.
In 1993, she ran for mayor. She lost that first attempt and finished third out of five candidates. Coming back two years later, under a campaign slogan of “Win with Wynn”, she won 54 percent of the vote and defeated four men.
In a 1995 Christian Science Monitor article published shortly after the election, Wynn said she decided to run for mayor after reaching the conclusion that “Clinton needed better leadership.”
“We needed to get together and focus on what we could do to improve the city,” Wynn said in the article. “They needed me.”
But she remained humble, telling that reporter: “I’m just an ordinary person who tried to raise kids and do the best I could and I think if you are in a community and the community has been good to you, you should return something.”
Over time, three different Iowa governors appointed Wynn to state leadership positions: Gov. Tom Vilsack appointed her to the state Vision Iowa Board, Gov. Terry Branstad appointed her to the Commission on the Status of African-Americans, and Gov. Chet Culver selected her to serve on the Iowa State Board of Education.
To attend Wednesday night’s program, register by calling the library at 242-8441. The Lyons Branch is located at 105 Main Ave., Clinton.
