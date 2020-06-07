CLINTON — Black Lives Matter regardless of the color of the person who takes those lives, speaker Gabriela Lopez told her audience Sunday during a second protest in Clinton.
"We all matter," said Lopez. Black, white, Asian, all colors. Black Lives Matter cares about black-on-black violence as well as white-on-black violence, she said.
Lopez was one of several speakers during a second protest in Clinton prompted by the death of African-American George Floyd while in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis May 25.
Gabe Gluba didn't make it to the first protest last week, he said before Sunday's event began in Clinton Park. "We wanted to go and be supportive," said Gluba of himself and his family, but they didn't know if violence would erupt.
After Tuesday's peaceful protest, Gluba felt safe taking his sons Behrick and Sawyer to Sunday's protest.
Gluba said his family often attends events promoting social justice and suicide prevention.
State Representative Mary Wolfe missed the first protest because she was at the Statehouse in Des Moines; the State legislature was a session.
But Sunday, Wolfe was working in her office in Clinton and made time to visit with constituents at the protest, she said.
"I'm just telling them I appreciate them being here so I can listen to them," Wolfe said. She's usually in Des Moines or working, so Sunday was a good time to find out what residents want from their elected officials.
"I'm really excited to see so many young people," Wolfe said. They'll be the ones who move the country forward, she said.
Dottie Davis addressed the reason several residents organized a second protest. Speakers at the first protest, on Riverview Drive last week, suggested that African Americans can do things to make their relationship with police better.
African Americans will not be demeaned by stereotypes, Davis said Sunday. They should be able to dress the way they want without being profiled by police.
"Racism is uncomfortable to talk about," said Lopez, but we need to talk about it. She invited residents to tell their stories of racism and police profiling.
Chuck Pressley told the crowd that voting is the way to change. Local representatives will take the people's voices to the Statehouse.
"It starts here," said Pressley. Everyone should vote. "It's your right. It's your God-given right."
Pressley encouraged discussion and communication without accusation and violence. "We should be able to talk to each other in a voice that's accepted by everybody," he said.
Prentice Walton told of the many injustices he's endured at the hands of police: being followed around the store, harassed and threatened by police and called by a racial epithet because of the car he drives, the way he dresses and the jewelry he wears.
"I felt it was unjust, so I'm taking it to trial," Walton said.
Records from Clinton police show that Prentice C. Walton, 39, was arrested at 416 Fourth Ave. North for second-degree harassment May 31.
"The last thing I need is to be profiled," said Walton. He accused Clinton police of spraying suspects with mace while they're down, and of surrounding Walton with guns drawn "because of my car."
Residents can't understand if they haven't walked in his shoes, Walton said.
