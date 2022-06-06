FULTON, Ill. — With 150 motorcycle engines rumbling through downtown Fulton on a hot afternoon, ABATE of Iowa’s District 21 hosted its 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday.
ABATE works to promote motorcyclists' safety. During the bike blessing in downtown Fulton each year, preachers pray over each motorcycle, bike or other vehicle parked along Fulton's Fourth Street.
Turnout for the event is usually at least double what it came to be this year. Given, though, that four people in Iowa died in motorcycle accidents just over Memorial Day weekend, and the number of fatal motorcycle accidents in Illinois has reached a total of 30 so far this year, motorcyclists again turned out to pray for protection while on the road.
After contributing to a canned goods donation that’ll go to local food pantries. visiting the vendors for ice cream, vest patches, wind chimes and jewelry, and a 50/50 drawing for $270 cash, everyone gathered near the massive American flag hoisted high above the street and listened to the national anthem.
Preacher Dan then offered a blessing to the group as a whole.
“May God bless your going out and coming in,” he said. “May the Lord be with you at home and on the road. May he accompany you when you start on your many journeys. May he fill your lives abundantly with many blessings. May he keep all your rides safe. May his mercy, grace, and love shine upon your every path.”
Individual blessings were given by Father Matthew with holy water in hand at each and every motorcycle. Afterwards, Brooke Byam performed for the finale to the evening at Springer’s Bar ‘n’ Grill.
Fulton's Blessing of the Bikes got its start in 1989, when Father Arley Downie blessed bikes belonging to his daughter, Julie Meiners, and her late boyfriend, Bear Richardson, in his daughter's driveway.
