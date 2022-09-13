Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 13, 2022 @ 8:02 pm
CLINTON — Beginning today, the eastbound lane of the 1800 block of South Bluff Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day for road reconstruction.
Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
