CLINTON — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center knows of no reports of coronavirus spreading through blood transfusion, and urges people to continue donating.
The Blood Center did not return calls for an interview, but says on its website that Mississippi Valley Regional requires appointments for blood donations during the next eight weeks to ensure adequate supplies and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Center is now collecting plasma donations from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to help newly diagnosed patients fight the disease, MVRBC says. The treatment is known as convalescent plasma therapy and requires plasma from donors who have recently recovered from the infection.
These donors will have antibodies that will fight the virus, said MVRBC. The treatment has been used recently to treat victims of Ebola, severe accurate respiratory syndrome and H1N1 influenza.
Plasma from COVID-19 patients will be collected only from donors with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 who have been recovered for at least 28 days. These donors must be referred to the blood center by their physicians or care providers and must meet donor eligibility criteria.
Additional information is available at https://www.bloodcenter.org.
The Blood Center is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 110 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. The non-profit blood center was established in 1974 and operates as Central Illinois Community Blood Center in Springfield, Illinois and Community Blood Services of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
The Blood Center, based in Davenport, relies on volunteer blood donors and groups that host mobile blood drives to provide a critical, lifesaving resource for hospitals throughout its four-state service region, The Center says on its website. Its component processing laboratory handles more than 250,000 units of blood components each year.
