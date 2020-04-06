CLINTON — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center knows of no reports of coronavirus spreading through blood transfusion, and urges people to continue donating.
Mississippi Valley Regional requires appointments for blood donations during the next eight weeks to ensure adequate supplies and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, its website says.
The Center is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 110 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. The non-profit blood center was established in 1974 and operates as Central Illinois Community Blood Center in Springfield, Illinois and Community Blood Services of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
The Blood Center, based in Davenport, relies on volunteer blood donors and groups that host mobile blood drives to provide a critical, lifesaving resource for hospitals throughout its four-state service region, The Center says on its website. Its component processing laboratory handles more than 250,000 units of blood components each year.
In addition to its headquarters, the Blood Center has regional distribution hubs in central Illinois (Peoria, Illinois and Springfield, Illinois), eastern Illinois (Urbana, Illinois); southeastern Iowa (Ottumwa), the St. Louis region (Earth City, Missouri) and southern Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin).
MVRBC collects blood at 19 fixed site donor centers and at more than 5,000 mobile blood drives held each year.
