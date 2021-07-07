CLINTON — A BMX bicycle isn’t made to haul a trailer, but Jonathan Harr has fixed that.
A bicycle mechanic and automotive tire technician at Chad Jensen’s The Bicycle Shop on Main Avenue, his odd contraption — a BMX with a trailer — continues to draw a lot of attention during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. This year, RAGBRAI will make its way across Iowa the last week of July, ending in Clinton on July 31.
“When people see a BMX with a trailer behind it, they take a second look,” Harr said of riding a bicycle that is shorter than others that ride alongside him. “It’s just what I’m comfortable on. I’m set in my ways.”
Harr, an Illinois native now living in Clinton, has ridden bicycle motocross since before he was a teenager, he said. “I did racing for a short time,” said Harr, but he didn’t have time to commit to it.
Harr likes long-distance rides, something most people use a road bike for, and is no stranger to long bike rides. He’s participated in a couple in Chicago and often rides to the Quad-Cities, a round trip of about 90 miles.
Harr is noticeable on his smaller BMX, although he says he won’t be as noticeable this year because he’ll be riding a 24-inch 1997 Schwinn Pro Stock 24 bike rather than a 20-inch, which is significantly shorter than what the 8,500 week-long riders and 1,500-day riders will be pedaling.
The BMX bike is less efficient, Harr admits. “It’s a little more work.” And his average speed is less than what he could get on a road bike, so every ride takes longer.
“I’m trying to do all I can while I can,” said the 40-year-old, whom Jensen describes as “incredibly enthusiastic.”
Harr rode RAGBRAI in 2017 and 2019, and he made quite an impression on the other cyclists. “People constantly comment on it,” he said.
On the first day of RAGBRAI 2019, a Des Moines television station interviewed Harr about his unique ride, he said. “People think I’m crazy.”
Harr had a different bike ready to go last year, but RAGBRAI was canceled due to COVID. This year he’s got the taller, mostly yellow Schwinn. Harr bought a different trailer and fitted a quick release to the Schwinn’s rear wheel.
“I’m a problem solver,” said Harr.
This year Harr’s girlfriend, Sarah Petersen, will drive him to Le Mars in their 1992 Buick Roadmaster, Harr said. She’ll drive back while Harr makes the ride. The trailer will hold Harr’s camping gear and other things he needs for the trip. He has no support team to carry it for him. “I go self-contained,” he said.
Harr keeps the trip as basic as possible, although he does allow himself one luxury: “I take a full-size pillow. I’m no fool.”
RAGBRAI’s route covers 454.1 miles this year, but Harr says riders have to take that with a grain of salt. The distances aren’t always accurate. An 84-mile day in 2019 was actually closer to 90 miles, he said.
He’ll camp every night. “I usually shower on Wednesday,” laughed Harr. “It’s a stinky, solo week. It’s a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.