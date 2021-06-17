CLINTON — High school graduates should not be confronted about unpaid fees when they receive their diplomas, Clinton School board member Scott Bengtson told the board during its meeting this week.
At the end of the meeting, Bengtson angrily castigated the school district for separating seniors after commencement, requiring those who owed fees to pick up their diplomas — address unpaid fees — in a different area than students who did not owe fees.
Bengtson said that graduates weren’t allowed to get their diplomas following commencement ceremonies, and that’s illegal in Iowa, according to the Department of Education.
District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told Bengtson that no one was denied a diploma.
“The District does not withhold diplomas. It does not withhold transcripts,” DeLacy said by phone Tuesday. The high school’s policy has been that students who are not in good standing cannot participate in commencement exercises, he said.
“The commencement ceremony is not getting a diploma,” DeLacy said. “There’s a difference between walking through the commencement ceremony and getting their diploma.”
Students in good standing are not those who have paid all fees only, but those who have turned in all their equipment and fulfilled other duties required of them, DeLacy said.
“We make efforts, three to four times a year, all the way through the year, to collect fees,” said DeLacy. Some parents of seniors owe fees from the students’ elementary school years.
The only option the District has to force payment of fees is taking families to small claims court, which is not usually worth the cost. The school recovers only 10-20% of what is owed, said DeLacy.
The District’s only other option is to withhold privileges, DeLacy said. “For most families it’s important to walk [across the stage]. Most families make things right,” he said.
“We do have some families that say, we don’t care about walking through the ceremony. We will get the diploma later,” said DeLacy.
The District’s Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said during Monday’s meeting that the fees students owe are listed in the parents’ portals, and the District sends letters to parents with unpaid fees three or four times a year.
The nutrition department sends out negative-balance statements weekly for unpaid lunch fees, McAleer said.
“I do feel like we as a District do quite a bit,” McAleer said.
Many of the parents who owe fees aren’t going to pay them, Bengtson said Monday. But the parents, not the students, are responsible for the fees, and seniors shouldn’t be singled out during graduation ceremonies for the unpaid fees.
“Kids are the ones who suffer,” Bengtson said.
School Board member Eric Gettes said he understands that the District has to try to collect fees, but he’s also aware that the District serves a lot of low-income families.
The District wipes out fees for families that qualify for low-income assistance, said McAleer. The District contacts parents who qualify for free or reduced-fee lunches and encourages them to sign the paperwork to receive the aid.
Bengtson said he doesn’t want a free-for-all, but the District shouldn’t withhold the diploma. The student doesn’t owe the money.
The District should figure out how to get fees at the time they are assessed rather than waiting until graduation and confronting seniors. “Do your due diligence ahead of time,” Bengtson said.
“We really push it a couple of months before we get to commencement,” DeLacy said in an interview Tuesday. Parents are not surprised on commencement day.
Seniors are told during commencement rehearsal the Friday before Sunday’s ceremony if they are not in good standing, DeLacy said. While the District does contact the parents about fees, the high school talks to students about them as well. The District thinks high school students are old enough to take more responsibility, DeLay said.
“We don’t want to deny anyone the opportunity to walk,” said DeLacy. The District also knows that once a student graduates, the District has no leverage to collect the money.
“[Parents have] played it out for 10-12 years of not paying. Why would they pay when their sons or daughters walk out the door?” DeLacy said.
DeLacy said Clinton is not the only District to seek to collect fees by denying privileges. When DeLacy was a principal in the Camanche School District, he spent the entire month of May pulling students into his office to try to collect fees they owed, get them to return equipment they hadn’t turned in and make them serve detentions they’d earned, he said.
The Clinton Community School District has taken parents to small claims court for unpaid lunch fees with limited success,” said DeLacy. But there’s no reason for students to have delinquent lunch fees. Most qualify for free or reduced-prices lunches if they sign up.
“It’s a challenge for school districts in terms of collecting fees,”said DeLacy. “And a lot of cases we end up having to eat the losses.”
“You just wish people were responsible,” said DeLacy. “If people were responsible we’re not having a conversation.”
The Camanche Community School District loses most of its delinquent fees when students leave the district without paying, said Superintendent Tom Parker.
If students remain in the district through their senior year, they must have all fees and fines paid in order to take part in commencement exercises, Parker said.
“As we approach the end of the school year, we basically tell them they need to get all their business matters … taken care of before they would walk in the graduation ceremony,” Parker said. “For the vast majority of the students that works.”
Some families have extenuating circumstances, and the high school is flexible with parents who have hardships, Parker said. “For the most part we’ve been pretty successful with that.”
The District can’t withhold diplomas, Parker said. “That is something the student’s earned.”
But seniors must pay what they owe if they want to take part in graduation ceremonies. He said most people cooperate.
