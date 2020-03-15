CLINTON — The Clinton School Board renewed Cooperative Athletic Sharing Agreements Monday, but Board Member Scott Bengtson dissented, saying that parents should open enroll students into the Clinton School District if they want the benefit of Clinton's programs.
The board approved athletic sharing agreements with Prince of Peace, Central DeWitt, Camanche and Northeast school districts for the 2021 school year by a 6-1 vote.
The sharing agreements allow students in school districts that don't have certain sports to join Clinton's athletic teams. Sharing agreements were approved for girls bowling, golf and tennis for Prince of Peace and for girls swimming for Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast and Prince of Peace.
Sharing agreements for boys sports will allow Prince of Peace students to join Clinton football, wrestling and golf. Northeast and Prince of Peace will be allowed to participate in Clinton's boys tennis, and Northeast, Central DeWitt, Prince of Peace and Camanche will join Clinton's boys swimming team.
"Some of the smaller districts do not offer these sports," said Superintendent Gary DeLacy. "Even DeWitt, who's coming into the [Mississippi Athletic] Conference next year, doesn't have a pool."
Prince of Peace wouldn't be able to field a wrestling team, DeLacy said, and most small schools don't have tennis courts.
Prince of Peace has one golfer who could compete individually, but the school felt it would be better to compete on a team, DeLacy said.
Board Member Mike House said he'd heard that Prince of Peace had not planned to return for football this season. The school had discussed that possibility, DeLacy said, but decided to continue the sharing agreement with Clinton.
The sharing agreement did not include allowing Camanche players to join the Clinton soccer team because the increased numbers would have moved Clinton up to 3A competition, said Andy Eberhart, Clinton athletic director.
But Bengtson said if students want the benefits available in the district, they should open enroll into the district. "I feel like we're giving the option of going to another school and get benefits [at Clinton schools]," said Bengtson.
"That's always been the argument," said Board President Eric Gettes. At one time two families did open enroll into the Clinton School District because they didn't think the district was going to approve sharing agreements, he said.
According to the Iowa Department of Education, Clinton had 3,240 resident students in district and 376 enrolled out in 2020. During the 2019 school year, 380 resident students were enrolled in another district, and in 2018 the number was 339.
